A surgey for a child with cleft palate in Thua Thien-Hue province. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – About 80 children with cleft palate in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and surrounding localities are to receive free check-ups and surgeries from now until April 18.

Volunteer doctors and nurses from Interplast - Germany and the Odonto-Stomatology Centre of Hue Central Hospital will conduct the operations.

Deputy Director of the Odonto-Stomatology Centre under the Hue Central Hospital Tran Xuan Phu said the centre has worked with many foreign doctors to offer free cleft palate surgeries, especially for children.

This is the sixth time Interplast has come to the Hue Central Hospital. Along with providing free surgery and check-up, the organisation also shares experience with young doctors and nurses of the hospital.

After six years of cooperation, the free surgery programme for children with cleft lip and palate birth defects has become a regular activity, creating a sustainable link between the medical teams. As a result, more and more children are getting rid of their impairment, and returning to normal life with bright and confident smiles./.