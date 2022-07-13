Business Vietnam bolstering financial cooperation with Germany A working delegation of the Ministry of Finance led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc is paying a working visit to Germany from July 9-13, with the aim of exchanging experience in public finance management towards green growth, and boosting bilateral cooperation in finance.

Business Construction industry expects bright outlook in second half of 2022 Lower steel prices and public investment disbursement are expected to provide growth momentum for the construction industry over the second half of 2022.

Business HCM City to implement transport projects around Tan Son Nhat airport Ho Chi Minh City is finalising procedures to implement some projects around its Tan Son Nhat International Airport in late 2022, aiming to ease traffic congestion in the area and expand traffic connections with Terminal T3 that is scheduled to be put into operation soon to serve about 20 million passengers per year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,198 VND/USD on July 13, up 15 VND from the previous day.