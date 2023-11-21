Culture - Sports Photo exhibition to showcase colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups A photo exhibition spotlighting colours of 54 Vietnamese ethnic communities is set to be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town's Dong Mo on the outskirts of Hanoi from November 22 to 26.

Culture - Sports Vietnam athlete wins gold at World Wushu Championships Dang Tran Phuong Nhi on November 19 won the first gold medal for Vietnam in the women's nangun taolu (performance) event at the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) held in Texas, the US.