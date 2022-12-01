French-language book space opens in Ben Tre
A French-language book space was put into operation at the Nguyen Dinh Chieu library in Ben Tre on December 1, catering to increasing demand for the materials in the Mekong Delta province.
With its formation aided by the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), the space now houses over 570 copies. About half of the total are in the fields of social, exact, and applied sciences; and the rest are children's books.
According to Kieu Thuy Nga, Director of the National Library of Vietnam (NLV), a project to develop French-language book spaces in Vietnam has been underway from 2020 to 2022, with the OIF sponsoring books for the NLV and libraries of eight localities across Vietnam – Hai Phong and Quang Ninh in the north, Nghe An and Khanh Hoa in the central region, Lam Dong in the Central Highlands, Binh Duong in the south, and Can Tho and Ben Tre in the Mekong Delta.
At the French-language book space in Ben Tre (Photo: VNA)The project offers social, cultural, and sci-tech information and knowledge of Francophone member nations for Vietnamese at all ages, thereby strengthening solidarity and friendship among peoples of the French-speaking community.
In recent years, Ben Tre has implemented a program to boost French teaching at school. Currently, the language is taught at seven local secondary and high schools./.