Friendship, cooperation conducive to Vietnam-Germany energy collaboration: official
Sound friendship and cooperation at all levels between Vietnam and Germany will be the foundation for their effective energy collaboration in the future, stated Patrick Graichen, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action at the first Vietnam - Germany Energy Day in Berlin on March 31.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An (L) and Patrick Graichen, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action at the event (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – Sound friendship and cooperation at all levels between Vietnam and Germany will be the foundation for their effective energy collaboration in the future, stated Patrick Graichen, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action at the first Vietnam - Germany Energy Day in Berlin on March 31.
The event was co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in collaboration with the German ministry and the International Cooperation Agency of Germany (GIZ). It will be held annually between the two countries.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said since 2013, energy has become one of Germany's development cooperation priorities in Vietnam. The German Government has supported Vietnam through the provision of concessional loans, technical assistance programmes and financial support. The GIZ Energy Support Programme has assisted the implementation of many engery projects, serving Vietnam's greenhouse gas reduction and green growth strategies.
He expected that the Energy Day initiative, which revolves around the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency, will create more favourable conditions for join works between the Vietnamese and German ministries.
Vietnam hopes that the two countries will coordinate to promote available resources for the implementation of specific and effective activities and to continue to set new goals and plans for the future, An stated.
Patrick Graichen said Germany acknowledged far-reaching commitments that Vietnam made at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), notably the goals of bringing net emissions to zero by the 2050s and phasing out coal-fired power by the 2040s.
He affirmed Germany will continue to support Vietnam in its energy transformation efforts, noting that Vietnam is among his country’s important partners in the field of climate and environmental protection.
During the event, the sides presented energy transition works in their nations and the potential for renewable energy cooperation, particularly wind power and green hydrogen technology.
Deputy Minister An is leading the Vietnamese delegation to attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference 2022./.