VUFO Vice President Bui Khac Son (R) presents the “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” insignia to outgoing Brazilian Ambassador Marco Antonio Diniz Brandao. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisation (VUFO) presented the “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” insignia to outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Antonio Diniz Brandao at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 7.The honour came in recognition of his contributions to enhancing the mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two people.Speaking at the event, VUFO Vice President Bui Khac Son lauded the diplomat’s contributions to Vietnam-Brazil ties, particularly in politics-diplomacy, trade, economy, education, and people-to-people exchange.He has actively worked with relevant agencies and sectors of both nations to accelerate the signing of numerous agreements, Son added.Vietnam and Brazil have signed an agreement on cooperation in civil aviation and education, as well as memoranda of understanding on agricultural engagement and on joint work between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.According to Son, during the Brazilian ambassador’s tenure, bilateral trade has soared to nearly 4 billion USD. Increases were noticed in the number of Brazilian goods and services available in Vietnam and of Vietnamese delegations visiting the Brazilian market.The diplomat has also paid working visits to different localities to study the local demand and promote trade across spheres, Son said.For his part, thee Brazilian ambassador expressed his gratitude toward receiving the insignia, the most notable reward of the VUFO.He promised that in any future positions, he will try his best to make contributions to fostering friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Brazil. –VNA