Cambodian Ambassador Prak Nguon Hong at a ceremony marking the 39th anniversary of the victory over the genocidal regime (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Prak Nguon Hong during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 23.

Speaking at the event, Nga lauded the diplomat for his tireless dedication to the Vietnam – Cambodia ties over the past three years. Political ties have been ceaselessly strengthened while ties across economy, trade, culture, education, national defence-security have progressed. Two-way trade hit 4.7 billion USD last year, and is forecast to hit 7 – 8 billion USD by 2020.

The two countries successfully organisedthe Vietnam – Cambodia and Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Year 2017, the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24, 2017), and the 40th anniversary of the victory of the southwest border defence war (January 7, 2019). People-to-people exchange has also been strengthened, she said.

Nga expressed her belief that in any position, the ambassador will make further contributions to bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership.

Prak Nguon Hong, for his part, thanked the VUFO and the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association for their support during his tenure in Vietnam.

He also committed to fostering bilateral ties in diverse areas.-VNA