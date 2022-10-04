Friendship Order conferred on outgoing RoK Ambassador
Empowered by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 3 presented a Friendship Order to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in honour of his valuable contributions to promoting bilateral ties.
Addressing the ceremony, Son said that the noble order demonstrated the Vietnamese State’s and people’s acknowledgement of the diplomat’s contributions to developing the bilateral relations as well as his sentiments to Vietnam.
He said throughout his tenure, Park and other members of the embassy have made significant efforts to enhance the Vietnam-RoK strategic partnership in all spheres from politics, diplomacy and security to economy, trade, investment, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and education.
The ambassador has also collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies, sectors, and localities of Vietnam to foster the bilateral ties, which share a high-level of mutual political trust, the minister affirmed.
Son hoped the outgoing ambassador, regardless of his future positions, will make further contributions to pushing the relationship to new heights and tightening the two nations’ solidarity for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability, prosperity, cooperation, and development in the region and in the world.
For his part, Park expressed his honour to receive the Friendship Order and his affection for Vietnam and its people.
He noted that 2022 marks the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations and is an occasion for the two sides to boost cooperation across all fields.
The ambassador said he will be dedicated to developing the bilateral ties no matter what roles he might take in the coming time./.