Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung on March 23 handed over the Friendship Order to Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov.Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Dung affirmed the continuous development of the Vietnam-Russia relations since the two countries set up diplomatic ties more than seven decades ago, saying the relationship has been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.Ambassador Vnukov has actively and effectively contributed to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.Dung highlighted the ambassador’s role in the signing and ratification of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the organisation of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam, and the expansion of investment cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.For his part, Vnukov thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people for their good sentiments and whole-hearted support towards the Russian Embassy and the ambassador himself.He pledged that in any position, he will make all-out efforts to promote the fruitful friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Russia./.