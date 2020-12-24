President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (L) poses for a photo with Bishop Anton Phan Van Tu of he Diocese of Phat Diem (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) - A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) led by President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man extended Christmas greetings to the Diocese of Phat Diem in Kim Son district in northern Ninh Binh province on December 24.

Man said that Vietnam has recorded various achievements in socio-economic development, curbing inflation and ensuring social welfare amid challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

Christians pray at a church on December 24 (Photo: VNA)

He spoke highly of the contributions of Catholics nationwide in general and the Diocese of Phat Diem in particular to the country’s success, highlighting Phat Diem diocese’s work in charity and humanitarian assistance.

For his part, Bishop Anton Phan Van Tu pledged that the diocese will further call on followers to comply with the policies and guidelines of the Party and State, bolster solidarity, and contribute to the country’s development./.