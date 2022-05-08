Politics Sympathies to Cuba over massive explosion Leaders of Vietnam have extended their sympathies to their Cuban counterparts over huge human and asset losses caused by a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana capital city on May 6.

Politics PM to attend special summit marking 45 years of ASEAN-US ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders will attend a special ASEAN-US summit marking the 45th founding anniversary of the relations between the two sides in Washington D.C. on May 12-13, at the invitation of US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Politics Cooperation between Vietnamese localities, Australia’s NSW expected to grow further Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has visited New South Wales to seek ways to foster cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Australian state.