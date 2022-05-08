Front leader send sympathies to Cuba over hotel blast
Hotel Saratoga is destroyed after the massive explosion. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent his sympathies to National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDR) of Cuba Gerardo Hernández Nordelo over huge human and asset losses caused by a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana on May 6.
In his message, Chien expressed his belief that with the leadership of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, together with the solidarity among Cuban people and efforts by the CDR and relevant agencies in the country, Cuba will soon stabilise the situation, thoroughly handle the incident and support the bereaved families to surmount losses caused by the blast.
At least 32 people have died and 19 remain missing following an explosion at the Hotel in Havana capital city, reported Cuba's state-run Prensa Latina News Agency on May 7./.