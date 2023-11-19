Since the beginning of the year, Vietnam has received a large number of orders, especially for high-value products such as durians, mangos, and jackfruits.

From January to October, vegetable exports reached over 4.9 billion USD, up nearly 80% year-on-year.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit), the re-opening of the Chinese market as well as protocols signed with the largest market of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables were among motivations for growth of fruit and vegetable exports.

In the last two months of 2023, Vietnam is projected to earn over 1 billion USD from fruit and vegetable exports, mainly dragon fruits, bananas, and durians./.

