Vietnam recorded 4.2 billion USD in fruit and vegetable exports during the first nine months of the year, marking a substantial 72% increase compared to the previous year and surpassing the previous record of 3.81 billion USD in 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

China remains the largest foreign buyer of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables, followed by the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and the Netherlands.

Notably, durian continued to enjoy strong export growth, generating over 1.28 billion USD in export value in January-August, shooting up 700% from the same period last year.

Other fruits also posted good growth in foreign earnings, including jackfruit, mango, lychee, water melon, pomelo, and longan.

With the recent approval from the US for Vietnamese coconut exports and ongoing negotiations for official coconut exports to China, the coconut industry is also expected to become a billion-dollar commodity in the near future./.

