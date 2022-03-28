Full-time legislators convene meeting to talk draft laws
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened a meeting of full-time deputies on March 28 to discuss four draft laws to be submitted to the coming third session of the parliament.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended the event, the first of its kind in the 15th tenure.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the meeting focuses on a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property, the draft revised Law on Emulation and Commendation, the draft revised Law on Cinematography, and the draft revised Law on Insurance Business.
The thorough preparation of the bills before they are submitted to the NA for approval is to guarantee their highest quality and save the time of the parliament’s coming session, he noted.
The top legislator also pointed out some major issues of the drafts that need the lawmakers’ opinions.
The meeting is held both in person and via videoconference and will last for two days./.