Society Association promotes livelihood support for bomb and mine victims More models on education, vocational training, employment and resettlement support, and community integration will be carried out in areas contaminated with unexploded ordnance (UXO) as part of efforts to create sustainable livelihoods for Vietnamese victims of bombs and mines.

Society Undersea cables’ breakdown affects Internet connections in Vietnam Internet connections in Vietnam could slow down through the upcoming New Year’s holidays after three undersea cables encountered problems.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong trains receive temporary registration certificates The Vietnam Register (VR) announced that it had issued temporary registration certificates for 13 trains of the long-delayed Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project.

Society Vietnamese, Laos armies join hands in public health care Officers, doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies on December 23 began a free health checkup programme for people in Muong Khoa district of Laos’ Phongsaly province.