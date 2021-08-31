Fundraising campaign in Russia supports COVID-19 fight at home
A meeting to review a fundraising campaign to buy Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine and transfer to Vietnam was held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 30.
The in-person and virtual event was co-organised by the Embassy and the Vietnamese Association in Russia.
Speaking at the event, member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Russia Do Xuan Hoang said after two months starting June 25, the campaign successfully raised more than 10 million RUB (136,200 USD) from over 1,300 individuals and 13 businesses run by overseas Vietnamese (OVs).
The sum may also be used for the procurement of medical devices to help Vietnam curb the spread of the pandemic in a quick and effective manner, he stated.
It was the first time that the Vietnamese Association in Russia had called for assistance in various forms such as bank transfer, making donations via a website and cash.
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: AFP/VNA)Via a videoconference, Counsellor Nguyen Tung Lam of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia spoke highly of efforts made by the Vietnamese association in rolling out the campaign, which encouraged patriotism amongst the OVs, especially during the fight against COVID-19.
Participants also voiced their support for the fundraising campaign, hoping it will be expanded to help compatriots at home repel the pandemic and bolster economic development./.