Business VinFast to build first EV factory in North America Vietnamese automaker VinFast and the government of North Carolina in the US on March 30 (Vietnam time) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the construction of VinFast's first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing factory in North America, which has total investment of 2 billion USD in its first phase and will create thousands of jobs.

Business Seafood output hits 566,700 tonnes in three months Vietnam’s total seafood output has reached 566,700 tonnes in the first three months of 2022, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Vietnam attends 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An is in Berlin, Germany, to attend the eighth Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue held under the motto “From Ambition to Action” on March 29 – 30.

Business Hanoi's CPI expands 2.66 percent in Q1 The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in the first quarter of 2022 rose by 2.66 percent against the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported on March 29.