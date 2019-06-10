Garment-textile export turnover was estimated at 14.5 billion USD in January-May 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s total garment-textile export turnover was estimated at 14.5 billion USD in the first five months of 2019, a year-on-year rise of 9.11 percent.Apparel exports hit 11.2 billion USD, fabric 856 million USD, and yarn 1.6 billion USD, according to the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS).Meanwhile, the industry imported 9.3 billion USD worth of materials and accessories, up 12 percent from the same period last year.VITAS has set the industry’s export turnover target this year at 40 billion USD, a 10.8 percent year-on-year increase from 2018.In January-May, fruit and vegetable exports stood at 1.83 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 10.3 percent.China was the top fruit and vegetable export market, accounting for 74.26 percent of market share, followed by the US at 3.16 percent, the Republic of Korea with 3.03 percent and Japan’s 2.53 percent.The fruit and vegetable sector aims to gross nearly 4.2 billion USD in export turnover in 2019.To realise this goal, the sector will expand fruit growing area to one million hectares and develop five main fruits in southern localities, namely dragon fruit, mango, durian, rambutan and longan, according to the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.The two industries have ample opportunities to expand their markets under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which came into effect in January.-VNA