Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association Luong Phan Cu speaks at the event. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A friendship gathering was held by Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association (VUFA) on August 30 to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992-2022).



The event also aimed to celebrate the National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and Uzbekistan (September 1).



Speaking at the gathering, VUFA president Luong Phan Cu said the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Uzbekistan have developed positively in many fields.



The two countries have constantly maintained and developed a win-win partnership, he said, adding that both sides have made major economic achievements, as reflected by their success in sustaining positive growth in the past two years despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.



Cu noted that the Vietnam-Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan-Vietnam Friendship Associations have jointly hosted many meaningful activities, for example the celebration of each country’s National Day, business matching events, photo exhibitions and writing competitions to explore Uzbekistan’s nature, culture and people.



The VUFA will actively coordinate with partners in Uzbekistan to step up people-to-people diplomacy and connect businesses of the two sides to promote economic, investment and tourism cooperation to commensurate with the potential and desire of each country, he added.



Mukhamedov Alisher Rustamovich, Chairman of the Uzbekistan-Vietnam Friendship Association, said that many activities have been held to strengthen the solidarity and mutual understanding between the two countries, highlighting the translation of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s collection of poems “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary) into Uzbek.



On the occasion, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) President Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to Rustamovich for his contribution to the development of the traditional relationship between the two countries.



The VUFA president also received an insignia from Uzbekistan’s Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendship Cooperation with Foreign Countries for the same reason./.