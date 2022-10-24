Gathering offers legal consultancy for Vietnamese workers in RoK
At the event (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnam EPS Labour Management Office and the Siheung Foreign Workers Support Centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have organised a gathering to provide legal consultancy for Vietnamese guest workers in Gyeonggi province and surrounding areas.
The meeting was among many others of its kind frequently held by the office and Vietnam's labour management board in the RoK to intensify the management of and support for Vietnamese guest workers, ensuring that they observe their signed contracts and the law of the host nation.
In the past time, the board and the office have actively cooperated with relevant agencies to welcome all flights with Vietnamese workers onboard, and to deliver lectures and guide related procedures for them at training centres in the RoK. They also worked with the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRD) to tackle cases involving Vietnamese workers and regularly update their information.
In 2004, the two countries signed an agreement on receiving Vietnamese guest workers in the RoK following the Employment Permit System (EPS).
According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the EPS Programme signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the RoK’s Ministry of Employment and Labour in February 2021, the two sides have coordinated to organise Korean language exams and bring 6,057 workers to the RoK in the past two years.
From the fourth quarter of 2022, they have continued their negotiations and are expected to re-sign the MoU in early 2023./.