Gathering seeks stronger people-to-people exchange with Uzbekistan
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a friendship gathering with Uzbekistan friends via video teleconference on April 28 to mark the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992 - 2022).
The event also aimed to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (1975 - 2022).
Addressing the gathering, VUFO Vice President Nguyen Van Doanh highlighted the major progress in the Vietnam-Uzbekistan relations over the last 30 years in multiple fields - economy, trade, science-technology, culture and people-to-people exchange.
The two countries have constantly maintained and developed a win-win partnership, he said, adding that both sides have made major economic achievements, particularly reflected by their success in sustaining positive growth in the past two years despite impacts of COVID-19.
He also underscored the growing political ties with a number of high-level delegation exchanges, strengthened cooperation at multilateral forums and mutual support for each other at the UN. These have helped the two countries heighten political trust and mutual understanding, which lay a strong foundation for the expansion of bilateral partnership in economy, trade, investment and others, he noted.
He further said that the Vietnam-Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan-Vietnam Friendship Associations have jointly hosted many meaningful activities, for example the celebration of each country’s National Day, business matching events, photo exhibitions and writing competitions to explore Uzbekistan’s nature, culture and people.
Valeriy N.Tian, vice president of Uzbekistan’s committee on relations between nationalities and international cooperation, congratulated Vietnam on the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification and the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.
He voiced his hope that the two friendship organisations will accelerate people-to-people exchange, contributing to enhancing the bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of agriculture, textile-garment, healthcare, culture, tourism and labour./.