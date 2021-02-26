GEF-funded project proves effective
The “Energy Efficiency Improvement in Commercial and High-Rise Residential Buildings in Vietnam” (EECB) project is expected to complete some of its commitments in 2021.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The “Energy Efficiency Improvement in Commercial and High-Rise Residential Buildings in Vietnam” (EECB) project is expected to complete some of its commitments in 2021.
Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the project’s goals are to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from Vietnam’s building sector and to improve energy utilisation at commercial and high-rise residential buildings in HCM City and Hanoi.
Completion will be achieved through the implementation of the three following components: improved enforcement of energy efficiency building codes, building market development support initiatives, and building EE technology applications and replications.
Each component comprises a number of complementary activities designed to remove barriers to the stringent enforcement of the revised EEBC, and for the greater uptake of energy-efficient technologies, systems, and practices in commercial and residential buildings.
Vu Ngoc Anh, Director of the Science and Technology and Environment Department at the Ministry of Construction, who is also EECB director, said the project will complete mechanisms recognising energy consumption and announcing information on energy consumption, along with documents guiding the design, construction, and assessment of energy-efficient projects.
It has already studied energy consumption at 250 projects and recognised energy-efficient facilities. Many training courses within its framework have been organised nationwide.
The project fulfilled 11 of 14 set targets, including major targets like providing consultation for the national target programme on the economical and efficient use of energy, and contributing opinions on the Law on Construction.
The project is supporting the Ministry of Construction in amending a decree on the management of projects and their quality, and other documents.
UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam Sitara Syed said relevant parties have made great efforts over recent times. But, she added, they need to further their close coordination and flexibly adopt different solutions to optimise results brought about by the project./.