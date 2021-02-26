Environment Gia Lai rapidly expands forest cover, helps improve livelihoods The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been growing new forests and protecting existing ones in recent years to expand forest cover and improve people’s livelihoods.

Environment Endangered sea turtle returned to ocean A sea turtle that was rescued and cared for by fisherman after it became trapped in a net, has been released back into the ocean.

Environment Zero waste systems could create more than 18,000 jobs in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City could create more than 18,000 new jobs if the city were to recover 80 percent of recyclable and organic material in its waste stream, a new study has revealed.

Environment Youth4Climate Initiative launched in Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) co-organised the Youth4Climate Conference, which marked the kick-off of the Youth4Climate Initiative in Vietnam.