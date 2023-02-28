Gelex, Frasers Property Vietnam to develop high-end industrial zones
Inside a Ready Built Factory of Frasers Property Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of the company)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Gelex recently collaborated with Frasers Property Vietnam to develop high-quality industrial zones in north Vietnam with a total investment of 250 million USD (6 trillion VND).
The goal of bilateral corporation is to develop high-quality industrial zones, meeting the green construction standards in accordance with the extended needs of customers regarding the type of products, including Ready Built Factory (RBF), Ready Built Warehouse (RBW), and Built to Suit (BTS).
The cooperation marks an important milestone, creating opportunities for other plans of both companies in the future, especially the development of high-quality industrial zones. The upcoming projects aim at improving labour productivity, healthcare for workers and improving Vietnam’s position around the world.
“The collaboration with Frasers Property Vietnam obviously expresses our investment orientation in the real estate, industrial zones and logistics field, to provide stable and long-term cash flow for the businesses,” a Gelex representative said.
Frasers Property Vietnam is an experienced international company specialising in ownership, orientation, and development of diverse products and services in the real estate field. The company is listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and has total assets of 40.2 billion SGD as of September 30, 2022.
Gelex Group, founded in 1990, is well-known for two main business fields: industrial production and facility. It is also the owner of prestigious Vietnamese brands such as Viglacera, Cadivi, and Emic./.