Business Opportunities to boost export of processed foodstuff to Asia -Pacific, African markets The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) hosted a conference with Vietnamese trade representative offices abroad on February 28 to discuss opportunities to promote the export of processed foodstuff to in Asia-Pacific and African markets.

Business Foreign firms eye Vietnamese market Many enterprises from countries such as the UK, the Republic of Korea and Japan said Vietnam is an attractive investment destination, given the country’s stable macro-economy, rapid growth and large market with a rising middle class.

Business HCM City’s property market expected to recover soon: insiders Information relating to the loosening of credit room, and commitments from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and other agencies on removing hurdles to transactions have led to experts' positive views on the future of the property market.

Business World Logistics Passport initiative spotlighted at Hanoi seminar A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 28 to launch the Dubai-led World Logistics Passport (WLP) initiative in Vietnam and discuss the possibility of strengthening cooperation in logistics between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).