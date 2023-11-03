Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations Office in Geneva Le Thi Tuyet Mai (second, from right) speaks at the high-level panel “Navigating the New Normal: Legitimacy, Accountable Security, and Partnerships in Peace 2.0”, part of Geneva Peace Week. (Photo: VNA) Geneva (VNA) – In today's complex interconnected global context, the role of diplomacy, dialogue, trust building, and multilateral cooperation, especially that played by regional organisations such as ASEAN, has become more important than ever, said a Vietnamese diplomat.



Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations Office in Geneva Le Thi Tuyet Mai made the statement on November 2 at an event within the framework of the



Speaking at the high-level panel “Navigating the New Normal: Legitimacy, Accountable Security, and Partnerships in Peace 2.0”, Mai said that no country can solve today's challenges alone. – In today's complex interconnected global context, the role of diplomacy, dialogue, trust building, and multilateral cooperation, especially that played by regional organisations such as ASEAN, has become more important than ever, said a Vietnamese diplomat.Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations Office in Geneva Le Thi Tuyet Mai made the statement on November 2 at an event within the framework of the Geneve Peace Week held from October 30 to November 3.Speaking at the high-level panel “Navigating the New Normal: Legitimacy, Accountable Security, and Partnerships in Peace 2.0”, Mai said that no country can solve today's challenges alone.

Regarding the role of ASEAN, Ambassador Mai emphasised its central role in the region's security architecture, adding that it creates a forum for countries and parties inside and outside the region to discuss and cooperate for common goals of peace, security, and development.



Sharing Vietnam's efforts to contribute to peace, Ambassador Mai affirmed that Vietnam values diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation based on mutual respect and compliance with the principles of international law in settling tension and promoting peace and security in the region and the world.



"Vietnam always actively participates in ASEAN forums and activities, regional and global initiatives to prevent and resolve conflicts as well as create and maintain post-conflict peace," she stressed.



The diplomat said Vietnam also has good experience in mediating international tensions, which was demonstrated through its efforts to host the summit between the US and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in 2019 and contribute to the peace restoration process in Myanmar.



To ensure long-term peace, security, development, and prosperity, it’s necessary to work together to deal with challenges, take advantage of the power of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation, build trust, create peace, and build a better future for everyone, she noted.



As a responsible member of the United Nations (UN) and ASEAN, Vietnam consistently upholds multilateralism and complies with the UN Charter and international law. This includes the basic principles and objectives of the UN Charter and ASEAN Charter in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the world and the region, especially in maintaining marine security and safety and sustainable exploitation of the East Sea, in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Geneva Peace Week is a leading annual forum in the international peacebuilding calendar through which organisations in Geneva and their partners come together to share knowledge and practices on a diverse range of topics related to peace across contexts and disciplines. The 2023 edition marks the 10th anniversary of Geneva Peace Week with the overarching theme “Building Trust, Building Peace: An Agenda for the Future“./.

VNA