Honorary Professor Erich Johann Lejeune addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The University of Da Nang on July 30 held a ceremony to present the title of Honorary Professor to Erich Johann Lejeune, President of the Germany’s Heart for Heart Foundation.Addressing the event, Lejeune said that he is proud to receive the title which gives him a chance to become an ambassador of the central city and help expand the comprehensive partnership between the city and German partners in the future.He noted that the Cardiology Centre under the Da Nang General Hospital has been equipped with modern devices connecting with major ones in Munich, Germany.He expressed his hope that a centre for medical training will be established in the university with online training connection with major hospitals in Munich.In 2003, Lejeune and his wife Irene Lejeune founded the Heart for Heart Foundation to support charity activities, heart surgeries and heart disease check-up and treatment for children in poor localities around the world, including Da Nang of Vietnam.Since July 2005, the foundation brought three children born with heart disease to Munich for operations.Over the past 15 years, Lejeune made great contributions to the Da Nang General Hospital by providing the facility with modern equipment and forming a consultation council grouping leading domestic and foreign doctors, assisting over 2,500 children in many localities across the country.He has also helped Da Nang develop human resources in the health care sector, thus contributing to improving public health service quality in the city and Vietnam in general.In recognition of Lejeune’s contributions, in 2013, the University of Da Nang presented the title of Honorary Doctor to him. The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee also presented him and his foundation a certificate of merit.The Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy also gave Lejeune the title of Honorary Doctor in 2015.-VNA