World Phnom Penh, Vientiane appreciate HCM City’s initiative to hold online meeting Governors of Phnom Penh and Vientiane on May 7 spoke highly of Ho Chi Minh City’s initiative to organize an online discussion between leaders of the three major cities of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam to share experience in the COVID-19 fight.

World Strong winds destroy hundreds of houses in Cambodia Strong winds and heavy downpours destroyed almost 400 houses, leaving more than 2,000 people homeless in Cambodia's seven provinces on May 6.

World Malaysia’s Maybank to stop financing coal activities Malaysia’s largest bank Malayan Bangking Bhd (Maybank) said it will stop financing new coal activities as part of tis sustainable agenda.

World Indonesia’s economy continues to shrink in Q1 Indonesia's economy continued to shrink at 0.74 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) head Suhariyanto.