German President to pay State visit to Vietnam
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 23-24, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Photo: VNA)
The visit will be made at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse./.