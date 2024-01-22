Society Association works over two decades to assist AO victims Over the 20 years of its development, the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) has obtained remarkable achievements in the effort to support Agent Orange (AO) victims.

Society Vietnam presents earthquake relief to Japanese localities Vietnamese organisations and individuals in the Kansai region have donated 600,000 JPY (over 4,000 USD) to help residents in earthquake-hit Suzu and Wajima cities, Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture.

Society Ten sentenced to life imprisonment in trial of Dak Lak terrorist attack The People’s Court of Dak Lak on January 20 sentenced ten defendants to life imprisonment on the charge of terrorism in the trial of the case of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” that occurred in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11 last year.​