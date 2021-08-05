Society Ho Chi Minh City supports frontline forces, people affected by COVID-19 The People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City have carried out practical activities to provide timely support for needy people affected by COVID-19 as well as frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic.

Society Over 11,000 students to take 2nd round of national high school graduation exam More than 11,000 students have registered for the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which is scheduled for August 6-7, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do.

Society Young Vietnamese people in US join hands in supporting frontline forces in HCM City Members of “Stay Strong Saigon” - a project of young Vietnamese people in the US in coordination with members of the “Vietnam - Unite for Vietnam” project to launch a campaign to donate 20,000 N95 face masks to frontline forces in the COVID-19 fight in Ho Chi Minh City, according to The Gioi va Viet Nam (World and Vietnam) newspaper.