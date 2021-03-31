GI registration boosts exports of Vietnamese products: Ministry
Geographical indication (GI) registration has an important role in helping Vietnamese products enter the global market, heard a regular press conference of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held in Hanoi on March 31.
Consumers buy Luc Ngan lychee at a pavilion (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Geographical indication (GI) registration has an important role in helping Vietnamese products enter the global market, heard a regular press conference of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held in Hanoi on March 31.
Nguyen Van Bay, Deputy Director General of the ministry's Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, said Luc Ngan lychee of the northern province of Bac Giang is the first Vietnamese product to obtain its GI protected in Japan, after years of efforts made by relevant agencies.
Japan's issuance of the GI certification affirmed the quality of the Vietnamese fruit in the Japanese market, opening up opportunities for the export and consumption of Vietnam lychee in other markets.
The fruit had previously successfully protected its trademark in China, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Australia, Laos, and Cambodia. It is currently consumed in several countries globally.
Vietnam has to date granted nearly 11,800 protection certificates, including 869 patents and 403 industrial design patents. Some 8,320 certificates of trademark registration of national brands have been issued, along with 2,132 of international ones./.