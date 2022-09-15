Vo Ngoc Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 15 issued decisions on imposing disciplinary measures against incumbent leaders and a former leader of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province for their violations and shortcomings in performing their tasks.

Accordingly, the PM decided to dismiss Vo Ngoc Thanh from his position as Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure and remove his same position in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Earlier, on August 16, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat dismissed Thanh from the position as Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People's Committee for the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures.

Warnings were imposed as disciplinary measures on Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure Do Tien Dong, Vice Chairmen of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure Ho Phuoc Thanh and Kpă Thuyen, and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure Nguyen Duc Hoang.

During its 18th meeting on August 10-11, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission decided to give warnings to Dong, Thuyen, Thanh and Hoang as a disciplinary measure due to their violations related to Dak Doa golf course project in Gia Lai./.