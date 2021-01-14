Gifts presented to needy workers ahead of Tet
An Giang (VNA) - Nguyen Van Giau, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, led a delegation to visit and present gifts to disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 13.
A hundred gift packages, each worth 1.15 million VND (50 USD), were handed over to workers at the An Giang Fisheries Import-Export JSC.
Giau attributed the achievements the country has recorded in socio-economic development and external affairs to the significant contributions of trade union members and workers, including those in An Giang.
The Party and the State have rolled out various policies to improve the material and spiritual lives of employees, he stressed.
On the same day, the trade union of northern Ha Nam province organised a pre-Tet gathering for more than 500 local workers, with the presence of Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung and Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Tran Van Thuat.
They handed over 450 gift packages to workers in difficult circumstances.
Meanwhile, some 1,000 gifts packages worth 1 million VND each are to be handed over to workers in need in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, under a Lunar New Year programme.
According to the provincial trade union, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted production and business in the locality, with average monthly incomes standing at only 4.5-5 million VND./.