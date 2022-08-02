Gifts presented to students of Khmer-Vietnam friendship primary school in Cambodia
Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, wife of the Vietnamese Foreign Minister, and spouses of the Vietnamese Ambassador and diplomats to Cambodia on August 2, visited and presented gifts to students of the Khmer-Vietnam friendship primary school in Prey Veng province.
Gifts presented to students of Khmer-Vietnam friendship primary school in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) -
The school is a symbol of the friendship between Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and Prey Veng, which helps to preserve Vietnamese traditional culture, said principal Nguyen Van Hao.
For her part, Ngoc said the school’s students will contribute to preserving and promoting the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship.
Since its inception 10 years ago, the school now has 220 students divided into seven classes, with five for the Vietnamese language and two for the Khmer language.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) in Phnom Penh from August 1-6./.