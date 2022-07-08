Gifts to policy beneficiaries, invalids, heroic mothers in Binh Phuoc, Da Nang
Valuable gifts were presented to policy beneficiary households, families of war martyrs, and invalids in the southern province of Binh Phuoc and to heroic mothers and war martyrs families in the central city of Da Nang on July 8, as part of the activities marking the country’s upcoming War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
At a programme held in Binh Phuoc on the day, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia joined local authorities to deliver 100 gifts to the groups residing in Hon Quan district.
Nghia also attended a ceremony to kick off the construction of five charity houses for households of policy beneficiaries and revolutionary contributors in Loc Ninh and Bu Dop districts. Each of these houses is worth 80 million VND (3,425 USD)
On the same day, a programme took place in Da Nang, presenting gifts worth 750 million VND in total to local heroic mothers and families of war martyrs.
Accordingly, Vingroup's Thien Tam Fund brought to the event gifts valued at 5 million VND each to 106 heroic mothers in the city. Meanwhile, the Vietnam Martyrs' Family Support Association (VMFSA) presented 50 savings accounts, each worth 3 million VND, 100 gifts worth 200,000 VND each, and 50 others in cash worth 1 million VND each in aid of 100 representatives of war martyrs' families.
Vietnam marks the War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27 annually to remind the entire Party, armed forces and people of the tradition of gratitude to those who contributed to the nation./.
