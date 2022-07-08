Society Nearly 90% of population covered with health insurance More than 86.8 million people, or 88.99 percent of the population, had been covered with health insurance by the end of June, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Alcohol consumption increasing at alarming rate Alcohol use is increasing at an alarming rate in Vietnam, especially among young people, according to a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communication in collaboration with the HealthBridge Organisation on July 5-6.

Society TikTok removes over 2.4 million videos posted by Vietnamese users TikTok took down more than 2.4 million videos containing content that violates its regulations in the Vietnamese market in the first quarter of 2022.