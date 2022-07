At a ceremony to kick off the construction of five charity houses for households of policy beneficiaries and revolutionary contributors in Binh Phuoc. (Photo: VNA)

– Valuable gifts were presented to policy beneficiary households, families of war martyrs, and invalids in the southern province of Binh Phuoc and to heroic mothers and war martyrs families in the central city of Da Nang on July 8, as part of the activities marking the country’s upcoming War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).At a programme held in Binh Phuoc on the day, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia joined local authorities to deliver 100 gifts to the groups residing in Hon Quan district.Nghia also attended a ceremony to kick off the construction of five charity houses for households of policy beneficiaries and revolutionary contributors in Loc Ninh and Bu Dop districts. Each of these houses is worth 80 million VND (3,425 USD)On the same day, a programme took place in Da Nang, presenting gifts worth 750 million VND in total to local heroic mothers and families of war martyrs.