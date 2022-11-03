Health Free IVF treatment programme to help infertile couples in poverty The My Duc Hospital’s annual charity programme called Uom Mam Hanh Phuc (Nurturing Happiness) in Ho Chi Minh City will begin to accept applications for free IVF treatment on November 8.

Health 449 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 1 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,503,334 with 449 new cases recorded on November 1, according to the Ministry of Health.