Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Gold covers terraced rice fields in Ha Giang

Hoang Su Phi is a mountainous district located in the western reaches of the northwestern province of Ha Giang. It boasts spectacular landscapes of gigantic mountains and terraced rice fields.
VNA

  • At the end of the eighth lunar month and the beginning of the ninth, when the weather becomes a little cooler, sunshine lights up the ripening paddies in Hoang Su Phi, heralding a bumper crop. (Photo: VNA)

  • This is a wonderful time for visitors to head to Vietnam’s north. (Photo: VNA)

  • The terraced rice fields resemble a golden carpet. (Photo: VNA)

  • Golden fields run along the mountains. (Photo: VNA)

  • At the end of the eighth lunar month and the beginning of the ninth, when the weather becomes a little cooler, sunshine lights up the ripening paddies in Hoang Su Phi, heralding a bumper crop. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums