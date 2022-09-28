Gold covers terraced rice fields in Ha Giang
Hoang Su Phi is a mountainous district located in the western reaches of the northwestern province of Ha Giang. It boasts spectacular landscapes of gigantic mountains and terraced rice fields.
-
At the end of the eighth lunar month and the beginning of the ninth, when the weather becomes a little cooler, sunshine lights up the ripening paddies in Hoang Su Phi, heralding a bumper crop. (Photo: VNA)
-
This is a wonderful time for visitors to head to Vietnam’s north. (Photo: VNA)
-
The terraced rice fields resemble a golden carpet. (Photo: VNA)
-
Golden fields run along the mountains. (Photo: VNA)
-
