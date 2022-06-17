Golden shower flowers blooming in Hanoi
Lake-side road around West Lake in Hanoi are brightened with vivid golden shower flowers on early days of summer. (Photo: VNA)
This time of year, their showy yellow flowers are a delight that brighten up the landscapes throughout the capital city of Hanoi. In the photo: Vivid golden shower flowers by West Lake. (Photo: VNA)
Throughout Southeast Asia the golden shower flower is revered both for its beauty and for its medicinal properties in combating a large variety of ailments, from colds to stomach ailments to skin disorders. In the photo: Vivid golden shower flowers by West Lake. (Photo: VNA)
The golden shower flower is a member of the pea or legume family, which means that their seeds are contained in elongated pods. In the photo: Beautiful golden shower flowers (Photo: VNA)
The flower is Thailand’s national flower. It is believed to bring good luck and carry hope for a better future thanks to its vivid color. The flower is in full bloom in early summer. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The golden shower flower is originated from South Asia. It has various names, such as purging cassia, Indian laburnum, or pudding-pipe tree. (Photo: VNA)
May marks the start of golden shower flower’s blooming season. (Photo: Vietnam+)
This time of year, the yellow shower flowers are a delight that brighten up the landscapes throughout the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)
(Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)