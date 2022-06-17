Hotline: (024) 39411349
Golden shower flowers blooming in Hanoi

During June, vivid golden shower flowers can be seen in many places around Hanoi these days. Their colour looks so captivating under the sun of summer, the flowers’ blooming season.
VNA

  • Lake-side road around West Lake in Hanoi are brightened with vivid golden shower flowers on early days of summer. (Photo: VNA)

  • This time of year, their showy yellow flowers are a delight that brighten up the landscapes throughout the capital city of Hanoi. In the photo: Vivid golden shower flowers by West Lake. (Photo: VNA)

  • Throughout Southeast Asia the golden shower flower is revered both for its beauty and for its medicinal properties in combating a large variety of ailments, from colds to stomach ailments to skin disorders. In the photo: Vivid golden shower flowers by West Lake. (Photo: VNA)

  • The golden shower flower is a member of the pea or legume family, which means that their seeds are contained in elongated pods. In the photo: Beautiful golden shower flowers (Photo: VNA)

  • The flower is Thailand’s national flower. It is believed to bring good luck and carry hope for a better future thanks to its vivid color. The flower is in full bloom in early summer. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The golden shower flower is originated from South Asia. It has various names, such as purging cassia, Indian laburnum, or pudding-pipe tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • May marks the start of golden shower flower’s blooming season. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • This time of year, the yellow shower flowers are a delight that brighten up the landscapes throughout the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)

