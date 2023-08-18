Travel Southern localities diversify tourism products to lure more visitors Local businesses, tour operators, and accommodation providers in the southern region have been diversifying travel products to attract more holiday-makers in the coming National Day holiday from September 1-4.

Travel Celebrating fifth anniversary of Golden Bridge, a modern, man-made world wonder From the moment it was first unveiled in 2018, Golden Bridge in Central Vietnam became a global phenomenon and internet sensation and, five years on, this singular landmark continues to draw visitors from far and wide to the city of Danang.

Travel Pristine beauty of Dong Lam plain in Lang Son Dong Lam plain in Huu Lung district of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son is adorned with a green cushion of grass and surrounded by limestone mountains, and long been considered a popular spot for those looking to immerse themselves in nature’s embrace.

Travel International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 to draw over 400 exhibitors The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023), themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, will take place from September 7-9, heard a press conference held by the municipal Department of Tourism on August 15.