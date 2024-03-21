Culture - Sports Festivals playing role as tourism booster in Dien Bien Home to 19 ethnic groups with various cultural festivals, the northwestern province of Dien Bien is tapping its strengths in this regard to lure more tourists.

Culture - Sports Exploring national treasures at Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture The Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang currently houses 9 national treasures, including 3 artefacts recognised as national treasures in 2024. The museum attracts a large number of domestic and international visitors in the city.

Videos Vietnam's banh mi named world's most delicious sandwich Vietnamese banh mi has been ranked first in the list of the top 100 sandwiches in the world by international food website Taste Atlas.

Culture - Sports Vienna Philharmonic Concertmaster to perform famous violin concerto in Hanoi Renowned violin concerto “To the Memory of an Angel” by composer Alban Berg will be performed for the first time in Vietnam by Rainer Honeck, Concertmaster of the Vienna Philharmonic, on March 23 evening at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.