Golfer lineup for Vietnam-Singapore friendly tournament announced
A list of 14 Vietnamese golfers participating in the Vietnam - Singapore Alliance Cup 2024 has been announced.
The list of 14 Vietnamese golfers participating in the Vietnam - Singapore Alliance Cup 2024. (Photo: vga.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - A list of 14 Vietnamese golfers participating in the Vietnam - Singapore Alliance Cup 2024 has been announced.
According to the Vietnam Golf Association, the tournament is set to run at the Legend Danang Golf Resort in the central coastal city of Da Nang from March 27 to 29.
The official lineup includes Captain Ngo Dinh Diem, and two vice-captains, Bach Cuong Khang and Tran Le Duy Nhat. Other players are Nguyen Anh Minh, Nguyen Huu Quyet, Do Hong Giang, Pham Minh Duc, Doan Van Dinh, Doan Van Nam, Dinh Song Hai, Dao Van Hoan, Tran Van Hoang, Ha Ngoc Hoang Loc, and Nguyen Tuan Kiet.
As the Singapore team also consists of experienced golfers with impressive records, the cup promises to deliver captivating rounds of competition. Through friendly matches, it not only provides a platform for the athletes to perform and hone their skills but also enhances the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the golf communities of Vietnam and Singapore.
The prize value amounts to 500 million VND (20,800 USD)./.