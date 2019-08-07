Illustrative image (Source: tintaynguyen.com)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned the Ministry of Finance to allocate 230,475 tonnes of rice from the national reserves for the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong in order to support locals during the between-crop period.The PM also asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to ensure the accuracy of relevant reports.The People’s Committee of Dak Nong province is responsible for promptly distributing the rice to needy people.It would report to the MoLISA if the province still meets difficulties following the allocation of rice in order to propose the PM provide further support.-VNA