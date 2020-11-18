Society HCM City sets new poverty standards for 2021-2025 period Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Board for Sustainable Poverty Reduction has submitted its new multi-dimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period to the municipal People's Committee.

Society Two Lao citizens illegally entering Vietnam arrested in Dien Bien Border guards and police in the northern border province of Dien Bien on November 18 arrested two Lao citizens for illegally entering Vietnam.

Society Second congress of ethnic minorities to be held next month The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups is scheduled to take place from December 2-4 in Hanoi with the participation of 1,600 official delegates and 300 guests.

ASEAN International workshop promoting active ageing, mental health in ASEAN underway An international workshop on November 18 and 19 is underway to provide a forum for foreign experts to share their experience and make recommendations on promoting active ageing and mental health in ASEAN member states.