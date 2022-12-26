Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos tighten special solidarity Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Dinh Hong, Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy, visited Laos and attended an exchange programme with Lao military alumni who studied in Vietnam from December 22-24 at the invitation of the Lao Ministry of Defence.

Politics Politburo’s resolutions give new boost to development of regions In 2022, the Politburo for the first time issued six resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding for six regions, believed to be a necessary and judicious move to optimise each region’s potential and promote national development.

Politics President of Cote d’Ivoire praises Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara has spoken highly of Vietnam's achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, affirming that it has always been a model for his country.