Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presents a gift to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon , Chairman of the VBS Executive Board, at the event (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.



On behalf of the Party and State, Binh wished VBS dignitaries, Buddhist monks, nuns and followers a happy and meaningful festival.



The official stressed Vietnamese Buddhism has always remained side-by-side with the nation and become an indispensable part of its history.



The humanitarian spirit of the event is suitable to the country’s tradition of worshiping ancestors and building sustainable traditional family values, he added.



He took the occasion to thank the Buddhist community’ contributions to Vietnam, particularly their recent support for and engagement in the nation’s COVID-19 prevention and control.



Welcoming the official, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS Executive Board, and Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the VBS's Patronage Council, and dignitaries in Vinh Nghiem Pagoda thanked the attention from and favourable conditions offered by the Party and State toward the VBS and the Buddhist communities in Vietnam and overseas.



The Buddist official added that in the coming time, the VBS will continue promoting its patriotism and bond with the nation, while guiding the community to follow the Government’s direction for COVID-19 prevention and control.



The Vu Lan festival falls on the 15th day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar./.