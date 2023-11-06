Politics Deputy PM hails Chinese solar panel maker's investment expansion plan Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has praised China's leading solar panel maker, Trina Solar Group, for its investment expansion plan in Thai Nguyen province, which will increase the group's total investment in Vietnam to nearly 900 million USD.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National Assembly to start Q&A session next week A question and answer session will take place next week as part of the ongoing sixth meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Denmark values ​​Vietnam's role in global cooperation on green transition, sustainable development The recent establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) between Vietnam and Denmark has opened up a new chapter in their 52-year relationship while demonstrating commitment and determination of the two countries to handling challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has said.