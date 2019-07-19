The talks between officials of the Vietnamese and Lao Government Offices in Vientiane on July 19 (Photo: VNA)

– Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung started his two-day working visit to Laos on July 19.He and his entourage were received by Prime Minister Thongloun Sisulith, who spoke highly of the guests’ visit and affirmed it would cement the special ties between the two Parties, States and people.He suggested the two Government Offices to continue working closely in experience sharing and personnel training so to provide good consultancy for their Governments and Prime Ministers.He said he hopes Vietnam will share with Laos its experience in developing e-Government and suggested the Government Offices collaborate in building a project on the field.Dung stressed that Vietnam is keen to follow Laos’s development and wishes the Lao people a happy and wealthy life.Earlier, the Vietnamese officials held talks with a delegation from the Lao Government Office led by Minister-Chairman Phet Phomphiphak.Phet Phomphiphak said the talks aim to tighten the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general and the two Government Offices in particular.He said the two offices need to reinforce their cooperation over the board in order to promptly provide consultancy for their governments, especially at a time when the region and the world are dealing with complicated developments.For his part, Dung said the two offices should work closely with ministries and localities in their countries, and focus on cooperation to support the Governments and Prime Ministers in steering work.After reviewing their organization of the implementation of agreements of the two countries’ leaders as well as cooperative projects, they agreed to maintain meetings and relations between the offices’ leaders to improve their consultancy service.The offices will increase the exchange and update of information, organize more thematic seminars, and work closely with the Ministries of Planning and Investment and cooperation committees of the two countries to consult Government leaders in steering cooperative tasks.At the end of the talks, Minister Mai Tien Dung and Minister Phet Phomphiphak signed the minutes on cooperation plan for 2020-2021 between the two Government Offices. -VNA