Government strives to ensure no overdue documents from 2016-2021 tenure
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung speaks at the meeting on February 26 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Ministries and agencies should speed up the implementation of tasks regarding legal documents assigned by the Government and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, so that there will be no overdue documents during the 2016-2021 tenure, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a meeting on February 26.
Dung, who is also head of a working group set up by the PM for the work, presided over the meeting with ministries and agencies on the building and issuance of documents that give detailed guidance on laws and ordinances, and the progress of projects in the working programme of the Government and the PM in the first quarter of this year.
The meeting in Hanoi on February 26 (Photo: VNA)He suggested that agencies in charge of compiling decrees coordinate with the Government Office to collect feedback from Cabinet members and relevant ministries and agencies, and report to the PM as soon as possible.
Regarding the working programme of the Government and the PM, the Government Office reported that 89 projects were to be submitted in the first quarter.
As of February 25, ministries and agencies had submitted 21. Of the remainder, there are 57 projects still within deadlines and 11 overdue projects, making up 12.3 percent. The overdue projects are part of the 2020 work and transferred to January 2021./.