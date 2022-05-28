Vietnam is home to over 900 bird species. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a directive to protect migratory and wild birds in Vietnam.



According to Directive 4/CT-TTg, dated May 17, 2022, Vietnam is considered one of the most important locations for migratory and endemic birds, with 63 globally important bird regions and seven endemic areas.



Currently, the country is home to over 900 bird species, of which 99 need to be conserved, ten are categorised as critically endangered, 17 as endangered, 24 as near- endangered, and 48 as near-threatened species.



The habitats of wild and migratory birds have contributed to biodiversity conservation, tourism development, and the image of Vietnam.



Under the directive, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) was tasked to submit regulations on the preservation of wild and migratory wild birds in Vietnam.



Guidelines on the management and protection of wild animals and migratory birds, including the protection of habitats, trans-boundary migration routes, and their stopover sites, will be put in place.



The MoNRE was assigned to work with other relevant countries and territories to protect wild animals and migratory species, and set up a system to monitor important flight paths of migratory birds.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was assigned to work with forest rangers and local authorities to patrol, control, prevent and punish illegal hunting and capture of migratory birds.



It was urged to coordinate with relevant agencies to complete legal provisions on sanctions for illegal actions.



The Ministry of Public Security was asked to direct environmental police to strengthen measures to handle violations of legal regulations in this respect./.





VNA