Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) hosts Jerry Cook, Vice President Government and Trade Relations at Hanesbrands (Source VGP)

The Government of Vietnam will continue creating optimal conditions for US businesses, including Hanesbrands clothing company, to operate effectively in the Southeast Asian country, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung affirmed on June 12.At a reception of Jerry Cook, Vice President Government and Trade Relations at Hanesbrands, in Hanoi, the Deputy PM congratulated the group on its successful operation in Vietnam in recent past and welcomed it to expand investment in the country.He proposed the group pay more attention to social and charitable activities to help improve the quality of life for locals.The presence of US major groups, including Hanesbrands, has significantly contributed to the promotion of trade and investment relations between the two countries, he said.The Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership has developed pragmatically and effectively in all fields over the past time with the focus on economy, trade and investment relations, Dung said, adding that two-way trade stands at around 28.4 billion USD at present.Jerry Cook said Hanesbrands has received big assistance from the Vietnamese Government, ministries, departments and localities over the past time.US businesses highly appreciate the assistance of the Vietnamese Government, especially its efforts in improving the business and investment environment, he said, adding Hanesbrands is increasing the number of its factories and expanding the scale of production in Vietnam.In the time ahead, the group wants to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, departments and localities, particularly in the fields of customs and taxation, the official added.Hanesbrands is running seven plants in Vietnam with nearly 12,000 workers, producing 26 percent of the group’s total products in the globe.The export turnover of Hanesbrands Vietnam in 2018 was estimated at 400 million USD.-VNA