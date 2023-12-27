Business Nearly 160,000 new firms established in Vietnam in 2023 Nearly 160,000 new enterprises have been established in Vietnam in 2023, up 7.2% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Management Agency.

Business Bac Lieu rolls out red carpet for Indian investors The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu continues to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from India, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu said on December 27.

Business State budget collection up 4.5% in 2023 The total revenue to the State budget as of December 25 surpassed 1.69 quadrillion VND (nearly 69.5 billion USD), up 4.5% compared to the yearly estimate, heard a conference hosted by the Ministry of Finance in Hanoi on December 27.

Business Agricultural products key part of Vietnam’s exports to Guangdong Together with electronic devices, agricultural products like rice, coffee, tea, pepper, chilli, dragon fruit and processed food are Vietnam’s key export items to Guangdong, China, according to an official.