Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Government always gives the highest priority to allocating COVID-19 vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at an online meeting with municipal leaders on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 11.



At the meeting, Dam, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, highly valued efforts made by the municipal authorities in the fight against the pandemic, while urging the city to better the task in the coming time.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city has recorded initial positive results in controlling the pandemic as the number of new cases showing no signs of rising.



Up to now, nearly 63,000 patients were given all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while over 32,600 are under treatment at health facilities in the city, Phong reported.



The city has established a centre to receive and provide essential goods for local residents. It also completed the disbursement of the first support package worth over 700 billion VND (nearly 31 million USD) for those affected by the pandemic.



He suggested that the Government allocate more vaccines for the city in the time to come.



Dam acknowledged the city's recent important adjustments in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, while asking the municipal authorities to effectively and safely organise goods delivery activities, and adjust relevant regulations accordingly.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Apart from accelerating COVID-19 vaccination, the city needs to organise periodic testing for local residents, the Deputy PM said, adding that after the period of social distancing, HCM City should consider gradually re-opening sale points but still ensure safety.



He highly evaluated the municipal authorities’ efforts to provide social security packages for local people, while requesting the city to further speed up COVID-19 testing for drivers./.